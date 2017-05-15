NASS slashes Information Ministry’s budget by N120m – Vanguard
Vanguard
NASS slashes Information Ministry's budget by N120m
Vanguard
ABUJA— The newly approved 2017 budget by the National Assembly indicates that the lawmakers slashed the travelling, refreshment and miscellaneous expenses appropriated for Ministry of Information and Culture to from N661 million to N541 million.
