NASS, Traditional Rulers Endorse Umahi For Second Tenure

BY Obinna Ogbonnaya,

Abakaliki

Members of the Ebonyi State National and State Assembly including

Traditional Rulers’ Council in the state yesterday unanimously adopted

the state governor, Engr. David Umahi as their sole candidate in the

2019 governorship election in the state.

The National Assembly members led by the Senator representing Ebonyi

Central zone, Senator Obinna Ogba and the Chairman, Ebonyi State

traditional rulers council, Eze Charles Mkpuma made the adoption

during the conferment of chieftaincy title to the governor and his

wife, Rachel by the Ebonyi state Council of Traditional rulers at the

state stadium Abakaliki on Monday .

Senator Ogba and Eze Mkpuma declared that they have resolved to adopt

Umahi as their sole candidate, stressing that Umahi has achieved so

much to deserve re-election.

Moving a motion, Ogba noted that Umahi has displayed uncommon

determination to transforming the state in all the sectors, adding

that Ebonyi state National Assembly caucus has no other candidate

except Umahi in the next general election.

The motion was seconded by the member representing Abakaliki/ Izzi

Federal Constituency, Hon. Sylvester Ogbaga and unanimously adopted.

The state chairman of Ebonyi state council of traditional rulers,

Chief Charles Mkpuma noted that the royal institution in the state

decided to adopt the governor for second term due to his love for the

institution and land mark achievements since he came to power.

The Monarch urged Ebonyi people to support the second term bid of the

governor, stating that the traditional rulers would canvass for the

governor’s return in the election. He noted that it would be a waste

of time for anybody to contest against Umahi in 2019 no matter the

political or geographical

affiliations.

Mkpuma said “we, the traditional rulers in Ebonyi state have adopted

Engr. David Umahi as our sole candidate in 2019 governorship election.

Our adoption is because of the governor’s love and care to us. He

increased our monthly stipend to One hundred thousand naira. He

approved private cars for all the traditional rulers and 27 of us have

gotten so far. He has transformed the state beyond our expectations.

Anybody who wants to contest against him is wasting his or her time

and money. We stand for Umahi and Ebonyi people are with him”.

The Chairman South East Traditional Rulers Council, Sir Eberechi Dick

described Umahi as a detribalized Nigerian who does not segregate on

the course of his official duties, especially his headship as the

chairman of South east Governors’ forum.

