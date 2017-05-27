Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

National Assembly has power to increase budget figures – Reps member, Sam Onuigbo

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Budget, News | 0 comments

The member, representing Ikwuano/Umuahia constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Chief Sam Onuigbo has insisted that the national assembly is empowered by the Constitution of Nigeria to either increase or reduce any budget before it. This came as the lawmaker faulted the recent statement credited to human right lawyer, Femi Falana where he accused […]

National Assembly has power to increase budget figures – Reps member, Sam Onuigbo

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.