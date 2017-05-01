National Assembly set to pass new minimum wage bill – Yakubu Dogara
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has confirmed that the Nigerian parliament will pass a new wage bill for Nigerian workers. Mr. Dogara noted that due to the rising cost of living in the country, increasing workers’ salary had become necessary. According to a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs, …
The post National Assembly set to pass new minimum wage bill – Yakubu Dogara appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!