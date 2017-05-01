Pages Navigation Menu

National Assembly set to pass new minimum wage bill – Yakubu Dogara

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

 Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has confirmed that  the Nigerian parliament will pass a new wage bill for Nigerian workers. Mr. Dogara noted that due to the rising cost of living in the country, increasing workers’ salary had become necessary. According to a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs, …

