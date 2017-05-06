National Assembly will present Budget on May 9 – Sen. Gobir
Sen. Ibrahim Gobir (APC-Sokoto) has assured Nigerians that the National Assembly will pass the 2017 Budget on May 9. “The delay in its passage is to allow the effective harmonisation of the documents by both the Senate and the House of Representatives,’’ Gobir told newsmen in Sokoto on Saturday. Gobir said that the National Assembly …
