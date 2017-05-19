National boxing team departs for Congo May 25

Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF) Coach Tony Konyegwachie has said that the country’s boxers to the African Boxing Championship will leave for the event on May 25.

Konyegwachie said yesterday in Abuja that the competition in Congo-Brazzaville would begin on May 27.

The coach also said the boxers were currently in a closed camp in Lagos.

“We have about 30 boxers in the camp. But we will be travelling with only 18 of them, which is also dependent on the availability of funds. The boxers who emerged tops at the National Open trials in February in Lagos are the ones who were called to camp.”

“So, the best among them will be the ones that will go for the African Championship.

“At the moment, I cannot say if we will be going with all 18 players, until the night we will be travelling,” he said.

The championship will serve as the qualifiers for the World Boxing Championship scheduled for Germany in August.

