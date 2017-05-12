National Bureau of Statistics publishes IGR realised by 35 States in 2016 [Full list]

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has released Internally Generated Revenue at State level for January to December 2016. The statistics obtained by DAILY POST on Friday, shows that Lagos State recorded the highest Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) figure of N302.42bn in Full Year 2016. Lagos with a population of above 20million, earned 81,097,954,616.12 from […]

National Bureau of Statistics publishes IGR realised by 35 States in 2016 [Full list]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

