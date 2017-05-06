National dialogue encourages citizens to speak up – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
National dialogue encourages citizens to speak up
Eyewitness News
The initiative's Nomhle Canca says while the former presidents have taken the lead, they really want to hear from people on the ground. Former statesmen Thabo Mbeki, FW de Klerk and Kgalema Motlanthe attend the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!