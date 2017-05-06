Pages Navigation Menu

National dialogue encourages citizens to speak up – Eyewitness News

National dialogue encourages citizens to speak up
The initiative's Nomhle Canca says while the former presidents have taken the lead, they really want to hear from people on the ground. Former statesmen Thabo Mbeki, FW de Klerk and Kgalema Motlanthe attend the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative.

