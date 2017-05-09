Pages Navigation Menu

National Health Insurance Scheme discovers 23,000 ghost workers

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

23,000 ghost workers have been detected by the National Health Insurance Scheme through its Executive Secretary, Usman Yusuf. Mr. Yusuf said the enrolless who have been benefiting from the insurance scheme illegally, created disagreement between the NHIS and other health management organisations. He said the NHIS worked with Galaxy Backbone Plc, Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited …

