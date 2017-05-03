National Hospital reinstates free skin cancer treatment for albinos – NGO

Jake Epelle, the President of The Albino Foundation (TAF), says the National Hospital, Abuja, has reinstated free skin cancer treatment for persons living with albinism.

Epelle disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Jaf Momoh, made the pronouncement on June 2016 during the national albinism day celebration.

“The CMD said he was personally instructed by the Federal Government to fully reinstate the treatment of skin cancer patients living with albinism.

“The president also took personnel interest by sending the Chief of Staff to our organisation to reassure the commitment of the government in assisting our members in health care.

“Since then the treatment has been running smoothly and we have maintained a warm and cordial relationship,’’ he said.

Epelle also said that no fewer than 3,200 persons living with albinism have received free skin cancer treatment from the hospital, adding that major successes and failures have been recorded.

He added that the foundation would take proactive steps in ensuring that the project was sustained.

Epelle said the foundation would commence sensitisation and awareness campaign on skin cancer for its members as well as raise funds for six teaching hospitals in the country including the FCT.

NAN recalls that on Nov. 5, 2015, the foundation had accused the management of National Hospital of negligence, which led to the death of a 21-year-old Albino, Sunday Haruna.

He said the foundation had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the hospital to provide care and treatment for its members suffering from skin conditions, saying however that the agreement was breached.

He alleged that the management of the hospital withdrew treatment and forcefully discharged their members on grounds of indebtedness.

