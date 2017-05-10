Pages Navigation Menu

National tragedy: Tanzania bus crash kills 29 pupils

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

AT least 29 schoolchildren have been killed in a bus crash in northern Tanzania, along with two teachers and the vehicle’s driver, according to police and school officials. A minibus veered off a steep road in rainy conditions near the town of Karatu, in Arusha region, on Saturday morning and plunged into a river, said […]

