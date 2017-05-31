Naval Officers Set Three Policemen Ablaze in Calabar

Three policemen were on Tuesday reportedly set ablaze, following a clash between the police and some officers of the Nigerian navy in Calabar, Cross River state capital.

Quoting a source, Channels TV reports that the naval officers set the deceased ablaze in their station.

The source disclosed that the misunderstanding between the two parties had started at a police checkpoint, opposite the Navy barracks in Akim area of the town.

According to the source, trouble began earlier in the day after a policeman stopped a naval officer at the checkpoint, but the officer reportedly refused to stop.

The source said the refusal had led to a shootout.

He added that following the incident, some naval officers mobilised later in the evening and “set the police station ablaze.”

The state police command is yet to release an official statement concerning the development.

The navy in the state has also not made any official statement concerning the issue yet.

