Navas, Clichy, Caballero join City clearout

Spanish international winger Jesus Navas, and experienced French defender Gael Clichy on Thursday became the latest players to be released by Manchester City in the promised close season clearout.

City announced later Thursday reserve goalkeeper Willy Caballero, who famously saved three penalties in the shootout win over Liverpool in the 2016 League Cup final, would also be leaving.

The trio join veteran Argentinian full-back Pablo Zabaleta in leaving after their contracts ended following an underwhelming campaign that resulted in the first ever trophy-less season for manager Pep Guardiola.

Others like Ivorian midfield great Yaya Toure, Cliche’s compatriot and fellow defender Bacary Sagna are also yet to learn whether they will be offered new terms.

Navas, 31, made over 100 Premier League appearances for City over the four years he spent there — scoring four times — and was a pivotal member of the 2013/14 title winning team.

“Working with Jesus has been a pleasure,” said City director of football Txiki Begiristain.

“His hard work, dedication, professionalism and desire to win have been apparent every single day.”

Clichy, also 31, won two Premier League crowns and twice lifted the League Cup in the six years he spent at the club after joining from rivals Arsenal.

“To win four major trophies and help establish the club as one of the top teams in English football has been an incredible journey that I’m proud to have been a part of,” the French international told the club website.

“It’s amazing to see where the club is today and I am sure there is plenty more success to come.”

Begiristain, who will be heavily involved with Guardiola in strengthening the squad in the close season, praised Clichy for his commitment.

“Since my first day here, he has been outstanding in the way he has applied himself, both in games and in training,” said the Spaniard.

“He has been a key part in some special moments for this football club and for that he will always be remembered fondly.”

Caballero, 35, said the 2016 League Cup final would stay with him forever.

“To win the League Cup in such dramatic circumstances was special and it’s a day I will never forget,” said the 35-year-old, who joined from Malaga in 2014.

Aside from those out of contract there are others who were sent out on loan like England goalkeeper Joe Hart, volatile French midfielder Samir Nasri and misfiring striker Wilfried Bony who could also be offloaded.

