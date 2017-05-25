Pages Navigation Menu

Navas, Clichy, Sagna and Caballero to leave Man City – Daily Mail

Navas, Clichy, Sagna and Caballero to leave Man City
Manchester City launched their summer clear-out yesterday as four players headed for the Etihad exit. Willy Caballero, Jesus Navas, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna are all going after coming to the end of their contracts. However, Yaya Toure remains in
