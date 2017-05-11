Navas Wants To Stay At Madrid Long-Term

Real Madrid shot stopper Keylor Navas has stated he will love to stay at the Bernabeu for a long time, despite rumours about De Gea making the move.

The Spanish keeper is saith be preparing for a move to the Bernabeu, after the previous attempt to sign him in 2015 fell through.

However, Navas is not deterred by the news as he helped Real Madrid to the final of the Champions League at Cardiff.

“I want to stay at Real Madrid for many years to come,” the 30-year-old Costa Rican said after Madrid lost the second leg 2-1 at Atletico Madrid but advanced 4-2 on aggregate.

“I don’t care what people say, I just do my job.

“I notice the fans’ support, it makes me feel well-liked.”

Navas added: “It hasn’t been an easy year for me. Having a reduced pre-season was a major burden for me but now I’m feeling great.

“I’m grateful for being able to play these sorts of matches.”

