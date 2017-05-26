Pages Navigation Menu

Navy boosts commerce on Lake Chad – Daily Trust

Navy boosts commerce on Lake Chad
The Nigerian Navy yesterday said its patrol teams on the Lake Chad Basin has improved security and enhanced commercial activities in the area. The Nigeria Navy Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), Rear Admiral Henry Babalola stated this during a press …
