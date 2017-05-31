Pages Navigation Menu

Navy investigates clash with Police in Calabar – Director

Posted on May 31, 2017

Abuja – The Director of Information, Nigerian Navy (NN), Navy Captain Suleman Dahun, on Wednesday, said investigation was ongoing to unravel the cause of the ugly incidence between the Navy and Police in Calabar.

Dahun, who made this known in a telephone interview with said it was an unfortunate incidence that led to loss of lives and destruction of property.

He said that, however, normalcy had since returned to Calabar after its personnel clashed with the Police on Tuesday,

He said that the service would do everything humanly possible to avert future occurrence of such ugly clash.

Dahun told NAN that everything had been resolved, and normalcy had also returned, saying “everybody was going about he or her business as usual.”

NAN recalls that the clash between the two security outfits was caused by a disagreement between a police traffic officer and a naval officer at a traffic light in Akim neighbourhood, downtown, Calabar, around 4p.m. on Tuesday.

“By 8p.m., it had developed into a deadly riot, with suspected naval officers attacking a police divisional headquarters, killing three officers and injuring others after setting the facility alight.

“A naval officer sustained gunshot wounds from suspected police fire. No inmates escaped during fracas,’’ police said.

