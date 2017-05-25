Navy reaffirms commitment to protect nation’s maritime domain

The Nigerian Navy (NN) on Thursday said it would continue to protect the nation’s maritime domain.

The Chief of Policy and Plans (CPPs), Rear Adm. Henry Babalola, made the statement while briefing journalists at its 61st Anniversary at its Headquarters in Abuja.

Babalola said the objective of the briefing was to acquaint Nigerians with some major achievements of the NN in area of security and protection, especially the nation’s assets in the maritime domain.

“It is evident that NN has made remarkable peace, progress, prosperity and global image of the country.

“With this legacy of service to the nation, the NN is justified to annually celebrate its founding days and achievements”, he said.

The CPPs said that NN has made giant strides in fleet renewal, operational activities, infrastructure development and personnel welfare.

This, he said, were geared toward moving the country forward and motivating personnel to carry out their professional duties of safeguarding the nation’s maritime domain.

Babalola explained that NN adopted a double pronged strategy toward acquiring ships to carry out its role of defending the nation’s maritime/ territorial integrity and interests.

“Notable among these achievements was the inauguration of the NNS UNITY. NNS KARADUWA, TUG CDR EE UGWU.

“Also worthy of mention is endorsing the keel of the third Seaward Defence Boat (SDB 3), all to enable the service to discharge its responsibilities”, he said.

Babalola further said that NN had launched several exercises and operations such as Operation Tsare Teku, Operation Eagle Eye, Obangame Express, among others, to protect the nation’s maritime domain.

He said the service had also established two naval out posts in Onitsha, Anambra, and in Baga, Borno, to adequately protect the Lake Chad area.

Babalola said NN had been conducting qualitative training, both locally and internationally for its personnel through the accreditation of its schools and colleges for enhanced professionalism.

The post Navy reaffirms commitment to protect nation’s maritime domain appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

