Navy Sailing Club eyes Tokyo 2020 Olympics

By Chioma Nwafor

The Navy Sailing Club has reiterated its commitment to capacity building in its drive to ensure better representation of Nigerian athletes in major international championships.

This was made known by the Club Commodore, Navy Captain Femi Daramola (Rtd) at the 30th anniversary of the first indigenous boat club in Nigeria held at the club grounds in Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos.

Daramola, a dive master, stated that the essence of capacity building is to help the athletes gain experience as well as get ready for competition no matter the rivalry other countries would present.

“The Navy Sailing Club was 30 years on the 9 May and we’re glad that the club has grown from strength to strength. Honour must go to the past Commodores of the club who worked tirelessly to ensure the beautiful and serene environment we have here in Navy Town.

“However, I make bold to say that the club has partnered the Nigeria Rowing, Canoeing and Sailing Federation in the training of her athletes as well as sailors of the Nigerian Navy in watermanship. The successes the Nigerian Navy team in India and that of athletes from the federation challenge us to do more. Our target is to produce more athletes from here to represent Nigeria to win laurels.

Special guest of honour at the occasion, Major General Richard Duru commended the club for sustaining the values of watersport but challenged them to work harder in the area of producing more athletes by taking its activities beyond the barracks to woo more people to join the club as this can help expand and build passion for watersports in Nigeria.

