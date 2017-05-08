Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Navy Seal killed in Somalia praised as hometown hero – The Boston Globe

Posted on May 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Newsweek

Navy Seal killed in Somalia praised as hometown hero
The Boston Globe
The Navy SEAL from Falmouth, Maine, who was killed in Somalia last week has been praised as a “hometown hero” who answered a calling to serve his country, according to a tribute posted on the Falmouth police website. Kyle Milliken, a 38-year-old senior …
Huge Explosion Reported Outside Mogadishu RestaurantVoice of America
Somalia explosion: Car bomb rocks Mogadishu, at least 5 killed outside cafeFox News
Car bomb hits Mogadishu cafe, killing fiveThe Australian

all 62 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.