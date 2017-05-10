Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Nazi’ #StellenboschPosters: University investigates – Independent Online

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

'Nazi' #StellenboschPosters: University investigates
Independent Online
Cape Town – Stellenbosch University (SU) has far identified three individuals linked to the planning of the “Anglo-Afrikaner Student” event at Stellenbosch University and the related posters that surfaced on the Stellenbosch campus on Tuesday. Share
South Africa's Stellenbosch University in Nazi furoreBBC News
Three suspects identified in Maties' Nazi-inspired postersNews24

all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.