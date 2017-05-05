NB boosts agric with backward integration – The Nation Newspaper
|
NB boosts agric with backward integration
The Nation Newspaper
The commitment of Nigerian Breweries Plc to the Federal Government's Backward Integration Policy (BIP) has significantly impacted the agric sector, particularly operators in the cassava and sorghum value chains. According to the company's Managing …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!