NB CEO bows out as shareholders approve N28.38bn dividend
NB CEO bows out as shareholders approve N28.38bn dividend
Nigeria Today
Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc yesterday announced that its Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Nicolaas Vervelde, will complete his assignment in the company on June 16, 2017, to enable himtake up a new role within the Heineken Group outside Nigeria.
