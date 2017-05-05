Pages Navigation Menu

NB CEO bows out as shareholders approve N28.38bn dividend – Nigeria Today

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

NB CEO bows out as shareholders approve N28.38bn dividend
Nigeria Today
Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc yesterday announced that its Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Nicolaas Vervelde, will complete his assignment in the company on June 16, 2017, to enable himtake up a new role within the Heineken Group outside Nigeria.

