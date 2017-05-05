NB CEO bows out as shareholders approve N28.38bn dividend

By Chinenye Anuforo

Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc yesterday announced that its Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Nicolaas Vervelde, will complete his assignment in the company on June 16, 2017, to enable himtake up a new role within the Heineken Group outside Nigeria.

In preparatory to assuming his new role, Vervelde has submitted a letter of resignation to the Board of Directors at the board meeting held on May 3, 2017.

The board accepted the resignation, which will take effect on June 16, 2017 and has informed the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) of the development. The board has immediately commenced the process of identifying a replacement for Vervelde and will make an announcement in that regard in due course.

Meanwhile, shareholders of the company have lauded its 2016 financial performance and approved the dividend proposed by the board.

The shareholders who spoke at the 71st Annual General Meeting of the company held in Lagos, noted that its performance, despite the very challenging operating environment, stood out as a shining example for other manufacturers to emulate.

The shareholders stated that the 2016 results and the dividend pay-out are strong signals of the resilience of the company in the face of the apparent challenges of the economy.

Mr. Sola Abodunrin and Chief Shotunde Shopeju, both shareholders, expressed confidence that the company remains in good stead to weather the present storm and deliver good returns to shareholders in the future.

“I congratulate the company for remaining strong even in the storm. The shareholders are happy that the company is always coming up with new initiatives to bring good harvest and returns,” Shopeju said.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

