NBA asks FG to stop probe of judges, faults anti-graft strategy

The Nigerian Bar Association, on Monday, faulted the Federal Government’s anti-corruption strategy, and called for the immediate termination of the investigation of judges that has been on for the past eight months without any charges filed against them. The NBA also demanded the release of the immediate past National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), […]

