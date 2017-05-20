NBA: James snubbed as MVP award finalist
Four-time league MVP LeBron James’s name was left off the list of nominees for the NBA Most Valuable Player award when the finalists were announced Friday.
The Cleveland Cavaliers forward, who fell one vote shy of being a unanimous selection as a first team All-NBA selection this year, did not make the final three — finishing behind Houston Rockets guard James Harden, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who won the past two MVP awards, was also not among the finalists.
Awards to be handed out on June 26 in the other five main categories include, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year.
Additional awards will include an All-Rookie Team, an All-Defensive Team, Executive of the Year, Teammate of the Year and Sportsmanship Award.
Here are the finalists for the other categories, with the winners to be announced on June 26:
Sixth Man of the Year
Eric Gordon
Andre Iguodala
Lou Williams
Rookie of the Year
Malcolm Brogdon
Joel Embiid
Dario Saric
Defensive Player of the Year
Draymond Green
Rudy Gobert
Kawhi Leonard
Most Improved Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Rudy Gobert
Nikola Jokic
Best Style
Russell Westbrook
Dwyane Wade
Iman Shumpert
Block of the Year
Hassan Whiteside on Pascal Siakam
Kristaps Porzingis on Spencer Dinwiddie
Kawhi Leonard on James Harden
Game-Winner of the Year
Tyler Uulis vs. Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving vs. Golden State Warriors
Russell Westbrook vs. Denver Nuggets
Assist of the Year
Draymond Green to Stephen Curry to Kevin Durant
Nikola Jokic to Wilson Chandler
Chris Paul to Brandon Bass
Dunk of the Year
Larry Nance Jr. on Brook Lopez
Zach LaVine on Alex Len
Victor Oladipo on Dwight Howard
Performance of the Year
James Harden vs. New York Knicks
Devin Booker vs. Boston Celtics
Russell Westbrook vs. Orlando Magic
Klay Thompson vs. Indiana Pacers
