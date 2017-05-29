NBA tackle FG over continued detention of Dasuki, El Zakyzaky

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has lambasted the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government, over the continued detention of a former National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Das‎uki and the leader of Shi’ite movement, El-Zakyzaky despite court orders which admitted them to bail.

The National President of the Bar, Abubakar Mahmoud SAN who lambasted government ‎during a press briefing in Abuja to mark this year’s democracy day, added that such disobedience to court orders is uncalled for and does not show compliance to rule of law.

“The NBA is appalled at the continued detention of certain individuals in blatant disobedient to court orders. Among these individuals are Sheikh Ibrahim El Zakyzaky and his wife, and also Col. Sambo Dasuki. While we recognize the seriousness of the charges in which individuals were held, we nevertheless viewed their continued detention as unjustified and contrary to the express court orders. We call on the government to without further delays respect theses orders”.

In the same light, the NBA further called for the termination of investigations against judges who were accused of corruption but have not been charged before the court since the past eight months.

“In the wake of the arrest and detention of certain judicial officers by the DSS, the NBA had taken the view that the judges affected should recluse themselves from judicial functions until the investigation and outcomes of those investigations were determined, we note that nearly eight months after those investigations were launched, some of the judges have not been prosecuted or charged before any court of law.

“This situation is completely unsatisfactory and unacceptable. The NBA calls on the government to terminate the investigation against those judges to enable them resume their work as judicial officers”.

In addition, the condemned in strong terms the move for coup, and however commends the military to its timely intervention.

“In recent days there have been suggestion in the media of possible instigation from segment of political class for military intervention in the governance of the country‎, this follows statement credited to the Chief of Army Staff of unorthodox approaches by politicians to the Nigerian military. The NBA wishes to express its concerns and condemned in very strong terms any such move from whatever quarters. Nigeria democracy and democratic institutions must be imperiled by any undemocratic change of government

On the issue of agitation succession by some group in the country, the NBA called for a better way of showing grievances aside the threat to break up.

“NBA affirms commitment to unity and building a strong Federal system. We urged all groups to continue to agitate peaceful existence among citizens of the country”.

On the issue of security, the NBA commended the Federal Government especially in the fight against Boko Haram in the North East and the recent release of 82 Chibok girls.

The Bar however called on the FG to do more so as to secure the release of others, adding that the security agencies should be strengthen the more.

In addition, the NBA called for an overhauling of the National Youth Service Corps NYSC.

“The government will need to look at the scheme again and how best it can be improved”.

Speaking on the anti corruption crusade‎ of the government, the bar noted that , “efforts of anti corruption agency is commendable. New anti corruption strategy has been developed. Stakeholders should help the FG towards the success of the policy. We commend whistle blower policy. The government should fund the anti corruption agencies.

“The lingering issue of EFCC leadership should be tackled once and for all. The investigative agency should be more careful and thorough in carrying out its investigation. Media investigation should not be encouraged”.

The Bar however congratulates the CJN on his confirmation as the substantive CJN and further pledged its support towards the policies of the NJC.

He noted that the NBA and body of Benchers are harmonizing reports on the development of the judiciary.

SEYI ANJORIN, Abuja

The post NBA tackle FG over continued detention of Dasuki, El Zakyzaky appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

