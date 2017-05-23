Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: Govt Slams Gov Al-Makura for Demolishing Private Radio Station – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 23, 2017


Daily Post Nigeria

Nigeria: Govt Slams Gov Al-Makura for Demolishing Private Radio Station
AllAfrica.com
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Monday expressed shock over the demolition of a property housing Breeze 99.9 FM by Nasarawa State Government. "We are sad that a radio frequency serving as a platform for the airing of views has been …
NBC condemns demolition of Breeze 99.9 FM by Nasarawa govtDaily Post Nigeria
Tanko Al-Makura Demolition of Breeze 99.9 FM, Lafia is shocking – NBCPulse Nigeria
NBC Slams Nasarawa Government for Demolishing Private Radio StationThe Olisa Blogazine
The Nation Newspaper
all 6 news articles »

