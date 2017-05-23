NCAA to Hold Talks with EU over Lifting of Ban on Medview

By Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced that it will hold high level talks with the European Union (EU) Air Safety Committee (ASC) of the European Commission (EC) this week to resolve all discrepancies that would lead to the lifting of the ban on Medview Airline to operate Nigerian registered aircraft.

Currently, the airline operates to London with aircraft on wet lease from European organisation.

According to NCAA, the planned talks is part of a series of engagements with the European Commission (EC) in the aftermath of a failed application by Medview Airlines for a Third Country Operator Authorisation to the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

The regulatory authority explained that the application failed during the verification of documents submitted by the airline which were found to be non-compliant with Regulation (EC) No 2111/2005 and therefore could not qualify for approval.

In a statement signed by NCAA’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Sam Adurogboye, it said: “The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority thereafter received the notification of non-compliance through the office of the Nigerian Mission to International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).”

Details later…

