NCAA to meet EU aviation commitee on Medview ban – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
NCAA to meet EU aviation commitee on Medview ban
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is expected to meet with the European Union Air Safety Committee (ASC) this week on the current ban slammed on Medview Airlines. The spokesman of NCAA, Sam Adurogboye disclosed this on Tuesday.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!