NCAC backs children’s orientation project

By Jimoh Babatunde

Abuja—THE Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has promised to support ‘Nigeria of my Dream,’ a non-profit organisation that aims to inculcate the right values in children, irrespective of social and ethic leanings.

The Director General spoke when he hosted a delegation from the organisation at the Arts and Culture headquar-ters in Garki, Abuja.

He said: “If all our youths are morally sound, the society will be a better place for all. With such laudable projects like this, crime, thuggery and other social vices will be minimised.”

He promised to “promote any event that highlights our value and diverse cultural heritage with patriotic zeal.”

The Nigeria of My Dream school project initiator, Mrs. Ngozi Nd-Alichi, while congratulating Runsewe on his appointment, said the project aimed at adding value to the children, both the able bodied and the physically challenged so that they can become good and patriotic citizens contributing their quota towards a better Nigeria.

Earlier, Mr. Peter Igho, former Director-General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, NLRC, patron of the project, eulogised Runsewe for his vision to always make a difference anywhere he serves.

The post NCAC backs children’s orientation project appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

