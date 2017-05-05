MoU between NCAC, BoI to create 200000 jobs – Minister – The Eagle Online

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Business


MoU between NCAC, BoI to create 200000 jobs – Minister
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the Memorandum of Understanding between the National Council for Arts and Culture and the Bank of Industry, which makes available N300 million loan for stakeholders in the Creative …
