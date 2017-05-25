NCC demands arrest, prosecution of telecom vandals

NIGERIAN Telecommunication Commission, NCC, has called for the arrest and prosecution of telecommunication anyone or group of persons that violates the laws of the commission as well as involved in vandalism of telecommunication installations, infrastructure and other facilities vandals across the country. Executive vice chairman and chief executive officer of the commission, Professor Umar Danbatta, made […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

