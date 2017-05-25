Pages Navigation Menu

NCC demands arrest, prosecution of telecom vandals

Posted on May 25, 2017

NIGERIAN Telecommunication Commission, NCC, has called for the arrest and prosecution of telecommunication anyone or group of persons that violates the laws of the commission as well as involved in vandalism of telecommunication installations, infrastructure and other facilities vandals across the country. Executive vice chairman and chief executive officer of the commission, Professor Umar Danbatta, made […]

