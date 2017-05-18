Pages Navigation Menu

NCC says 1 million subscribers activate Do-Not-Disturb code

The Executive Vice Chairman, Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, Umar Danbatta, on Wednesday said more than one million consumers activated the 2442 Do-Not-Disturb code within two months. Mr. Danbatta made this known during the Lagos Launch of 2017 as Year of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer. He said that the response of the consumers came after the […]

