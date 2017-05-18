NCC seeks inclusive approach for customers’ satisfaction

By Olabisi Olaleye

The Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, yesterday, in Lagos, read the riot act on telecommunications service providers to give the 150 million subscribers in the country maximum satisfaction through seamless service delivery.

Danbatta, who stated this during the Lagos flag-off of NCC 2017 Year of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer, said the commission was strictly monitoring the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of all service providers, while empowering, and protecting subscribers and enlightening them about telecoms infrastructure on electromagnetic environment.

“As a regulator, NCC has the mandate to ensure all its key stakeholders are protected and their interests balanced in an atmosphere of fairness, transparency and within the framework of the NCA 2003 and other subsidiary legislations. The Commission is implementing measures to ensure Drop Call Rate (DCR) reduces and meets its industry benchmark of less than one per cent DCR target.

“The Commission is closely monitoring, tracking and reviewing the KPIs of operators by the Network Integrity and Technical Standards Department. Greater efforts would also be put in place for compliance monitoring and enforcement of set standards and the commission will also enlighten consumers about the environmental impact of telecom infrastructure.”

Danbatta stated that almost a year ago, NCC launched an eight-point agenda to drive the NCC until 2020, aimed at facilitating broadband penetration, improving quality of service, optimising usage and benefits of spectrum, promoting ICT innovation and investment opportunities, and facilitating strategic collaboration and partnership.

“Protecting and empowering consumers, promoting fair competition and inclusive growth and ensuring regulatory excellence and operational efficiency while improving quality of service and protecting and empowering consumers are the core drivers of the NCC’s year of the consumer initiative.”

