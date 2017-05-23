NCC seizes N5.5m items from suspected broadcast pirates in Anambra

Commission, NCC, said it has seized items worth over N5.5million from suspects pirating broadcast materials belonging to Multi Choice Company in Nigeria during an anti-piracy raid in Anambra State. Speaking to journalists in Awka, yesterday, the Director of Enforcement, Augustine Amodu, said the raid at Onitsha and Nnewi was occasioned by several complaints from Multi […]

