NCC warn licensed operators/ subscribers against outbreak of a Ransomware Virus

NIGERIAN Communications Commission NCC, in fulfilment of its statutory mandate to assure the security and integrity of the national telecommunications network wishes to alert all operators and their respective subscribers of the recent outbreak of a Ransomware Virus known as “WannaCry” The commission in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, noted that the Ransomware is […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

