NCPC Calls On Church Leaders To Set Up Pilgrimage Committees

By Winifred Ogbebo, Abuja

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrimage Commission (NCPC) has called on church leaders to set up pilgrimage committees in their various churches.

Speaking at a meeting of key church leaders and pastors in Abuja, recently, the executive secretary, NCPC, Rev Tor Uja said with the committee in place, it would be easier to liaise with them on pilgrimage matters.

Stressing that the committee members should be made up of committed men and women in the church, he also canvassed that some of the church leaders should serve as Pilgrimage Action Committees (PAC) which would soon be set up by the commission across the country.

Uja equally tasked the church leaders to consider setting up a Christian Pilgrimage Operators in their churches which would be registered with the Commission so that they could participate in the pilgrimage process.

He further enjoined them to participate fully in all the pilgrimage programmes of the commission.

He urged them to help the commission to fund pilgrimage, especially as the commission would want to set up pilgrimage Camps across the country.

Uja informed the key church leaders that the commission would have a bigger meeting of all the Pastors and Church Leaders in FCT on 30th May, 2017 in Abuja. His words, “we want to bring all Pastors together to discuss how to move Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria forward”.

He solicited the help of the church leaders in the sponsorship of Christian Pilgrimage and their participation in pilgrimage.

He stressed the need for the Church Leaders to take ownership of Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria.

