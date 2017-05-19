Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NDDC awards 941 projects in Bayelsa, with 233 valued N38bn completed – Ndoma-Egba – Vanguard

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

NDDC awards 941 projects in Bayelsa, with 233 valued N38bn completed – Ndoma-Egba
Vanguard
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) said on Friday that it awarded 941 projects in Bayelsa, out of which 233 valued at N38.8 billion had been completed and inaugurated. Mr Ibitoye Abosede, Director Corporate Affairs, NDDC, made this known …
[ May 19, 2017 ] We'll commission N24bn Ogbia-Nembe road this year ―NDDC Latest NewsNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.