Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NDDC Boss Commends Developments In Niger Delta – P.M. News

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

NDDC Boss Commends Developments In Niger Delta
P.M. News
Mr Nsima Ekere, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), says the focus of the Federal Government on the development of the Niger Delta region has made it an investment destination. He said this in a statement issued in …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.