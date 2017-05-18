NDDC embarks on N366bn worth of projects in Delta, says Ndoma-Egba – Guardian (blog)
NDDC embarks on N366bn worth of projects in Delta, says Ndoma-Egba
The Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) has since inception embarked on 1,614 projects in Delta valued N366 billion. The Chairman of the commission, Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba, made the disclosure when he led a delegation to Gov Ifeanyi …
