NDDC Restates Commitment to Partner A/Ibom on Intervention Projects

By Bernard Tolani Dada

The Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC has stated that it remained committed towards partnering the Akwa Ibom State government in ensuring that intervention projects that add value to the lives of the people were provided.

The Managing Director of the commission Mr Nsima Ekere who stated this when he donate a 500 KVA generator to the Ibom Specialist Hospital in Uyo said, the equipment and facilities in the hospital cannot function optimally and efficiently without constant power, a deficiency he noted necessitated the NDDC’s intervention towards solving the electricity challenge of the hospital.

“NDDC will also partner the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company Limited to ensure that the hospital is connected to the national grid,” he said.

He noted the hospital which was built by the Akpabio administration to curb medical tourism in the country had world class facilities that can provide services that meet international best standard.

Ekere explained that one of Niger Delta’s health challenges was the effect of hydrocarbon emission which causes cancer hence the determination of the NDDC to partner the hospital to have a Cancer Centre that is functional, effective and efficient.

He commended the staff for exhibiting a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties to patients.

“Whoever takes credit for projects is not the issue. The people who are beneficiaries of the project should take credit,” he said.

Ekere said the NDDC Governing Board will soon pay a courtesy call to the Akwa Ibom Government to work out modalities for a partnership that benefits the people.

“Our job is to partner with various state governments to have enduring structures in the region”, he declared.

Responding, a director in the hospital, Dr Kofo Ogunyanrin, thanked the NDDC for the intervention to solve the electricity challenge, stating that the generator will assist the hospital to function optimally.

