NDDC to grow N-Delta’s agric sector – Ekere

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HAR-COURT— Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr Nsima Ekere, has stressed the determination of the commission to grow the agricultural sector in the region.

Speaking at the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with a group, Market Development Project in the Niger Delta, MADE, Mr Ekere, explained that under the agreement, MADE will work with the commission to stimulate sustainable effort in selected agricultural markets

He also said the MoU would create access to grants to develop initiatives in oil palm production and poultry farming, noting that Niger Deltans would be trained in poultry farming, aquatic farming and ICT supported agriculture extension.

The commission also yesterday signed another MoU with Facility for Oil Sector Transparency and Reform in Nigeria, FOSTER , to provide technical support and training in ICT to strengthen the Commission’s management system for project delivery.

Mr Ekere said the MoU would help achieve the set out mandate of the NDDC.

“FOSTER will support production of the commission ‘s quaterly report , ensuring salient information is captured and presented , support improvements to prioritisation of projects and budgetting , strengthening transperancy disciplined spending, and generally engender overhaul of the Commission’s internal systems,”, he said.

