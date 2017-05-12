NDDC to review existing development plan —Ndoma-Egba

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HARCOURT— Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has said it is set to review its existing development plan to achieve its mandate as an interventionist agency in the region, saying indices used in previous development plans for the commission were no longer valid.

Chairman of the Commission’s board, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, disclosed this when he played host to the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Niger Delta Task force, led by its Chairman, Mr Albert Akpomudje, SAN.

Regretting that the NDDC Master Plan launched about 15 years ago had since been abandoned, Senator Ndoma-Egba said: “No region or country develops without a plan. So, for the current board, the challenge is either to revalidate, or upgrade, or come up with a new master plan, because the indices used in the previous plan are no longer valid today.

“We are determined to do the needful and fortunately we have received a lot of interests from partners, the European Union, the United States Government and the Government of Germany, to support us in revalidating, updating, upgrading or coming up with a new plan. But that plan is imperative if we must develop in a consistent and sustainable manner.”

Chairman of the NBA Niger Delta Task Force, Mr Akpomudje, said among other issues, that his body was out to determine if the NDDC Act could be amended to accommodate current realities.

“We want to determine if the Niger Delta Development Commission Act should be amended to reflect and deal with current constraints in the areas of funding and to include all companies involved in all aspects of oil and gas enterprise within the funding arrangement with appropriate sanctions for defaulting companies,” he said.

