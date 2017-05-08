N/Delta Has Become An Investment Destination – NDDC Boss

The managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere has declared that the current focus of the federal government on the Niger Delta region has made it an investment destination with opportunities in oil and gas, agriculture, Information Communication Technology, as well as power generation and distribution.

Ekere made the declaration while speaking during the dinner held for participants at the 2017 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, United States.

The NDDC boss, who stated that the Niger Delta was being repositioned to attract investors in several growth areas beyond oil and gas, assured that specific policy initiatives targeting the root cause of the agitations in the Niger Delta were being prepared for rollout by the federal government.

He said, “These will tackle security, law and order, power, transport infrastructure, modular refineries and investment in people.”

Ekere stated that the NDDC’s participation at the 2017 OTC conference was to explore partnerships and opportunities with investors who would support the efforts of the federal government and NDDC in creating more jobs for the teeming Niger Delta youths who were already armed with the requisite skills and knowledge to work and collaborate with investors in different economic sectors.

The NDDC managing director said with 18 universities spread across the nine states in the region, the Niger Delta was well positioned to provide the needed human resources to ensure viability and sustainability of investments.

He declared, “We are also working with the business community to identify ways to overcome constraints and ensure businesses take advantage of the numerous opportunities in the region. Investors are invited to join us on this journey of discovery of the potentials in the Niger Delta region.”

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

