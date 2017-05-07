Ndeti wins Machakos Wiper ticket — PHOTOS – Daily Nation
Daily Nation
Ndeti wins Machakos Wiper ticket — PHOTOS
Daily Nation
Ms Ndeti led in all the eight constituencies with a wide margin while Mr Kiala only managed above 1000 votes in Machakos Town constituency only. Ms Ndeti and her running mate Peter Mathuki, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau and Machakos Town constituency …
