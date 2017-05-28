NDIC Academy will boost deposit insurance in Africa

By Babajide Komolafe

THE Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) Academy will lead the African Sub-Region in enhancing capacity building and bridging skills gaps in the banking industry in general and the Deposit Insurance Scheme (DIS) in particular.

Managing Director/Chief Executive, NDIC, Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim made this remark during the accreditation ceremony of the NDIC Academy as a training service provider for its staff and the banking industry by the Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Lagos.

Ibrahim said with the NDIC Academy’s new status, it is positioned to fulfil the Corporation’s goal of serving as a center of academic excellence for capacity building on the Deposit Insurance Scheme (DIS) for countries in the Sub-Saharan Africa. He added that the Corporation prides itself on establishing high standards of professionalism and competency among its staff through the Corporation’s NDIC Academy and other human capital development initiatives, including the Chartered Banker/MBA program of University of Bangor, Scotland in partnership with the CIBN.

He emphasized the importance of continuous high level training in order to achieve the Corporation’s core mandates of deposit guarantee, bank supervision, bank distress resolution and bank liquidation. The ultimate goal, he said, would be to enhance depositor protection and public confidence in the banking system. In his earlier address, the President and Chairman, Council of CIBN, Prof. Segun Ajibola commended the Corporation for its consistent efforts toward meeting high standards for the benefit of the banking industry and larger economy.

Ajibola described the NDIC’s readiness to subject itself to the rigors of the accreditation process as a testimony of its management’s commitment towards capacity development in order to equip its workforce with critical skills to enhance their performance and productivity.

He said that there would be periodic monitoring to ensure that standards were maintained, adding that the accreditation would last for three years after which the Corporation would require recertification.

The post NDIC Academy will boost deposit insurance in Africa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

