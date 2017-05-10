Ndidi: I don’t compare myself to N’Golo Kante – Goal.com
|
Ndidi: I don't compare myself to N'Golo Kante
Goal.com
Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has reiterated that he does not care about comparisons with Chelsea counterpart N'Golo Kante as he is only focused on his own performances. The Nigeria international's abilities are often contrasted to those of …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!