Ndidi shines as Iheanacho,Tosin, Asoro, benched in league matches

Kelechi Iheanacho and Tosin Adarabioyo were omitted from Manchester City 18-man squad in their controversial 2-1 win over deposed champions Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi logged 90 minutes for the Foxes and came close to breaking the deadlock in the 20th minute but his header flew over the bar. Teammate Ahmed Musa was a non-playing substitute for this one.

All the three goals came in the first half, David Silva and Gabriel Jesus for City, while Shinji Okazaki pulled a goal back. However, former England U-21 international Jordon Ibe played the last three minutes of Bournemouth’s 2-1 win versus Burnley.

Junior Stanislas broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, only for Sam Vokes to equalize for the home team with seven minutes remaining. Joshua King netted the game winner on 85 minutes.

It finished 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium between Middlesbrough and Southampton. Young striker Olufela Olomola did not make the 18-man squad for the Saints.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

