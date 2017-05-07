Ndidi shines, Iheanacho, Ibe subbed; Anichebe booked

Nigerian stars in the English Premier League shone like a million stars for their clubs in matches played yesterday. Below is a round up of their performances:

At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City took on Crystal Palace. The Citizens strolled to a 5-0 win, with Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho coming off the bench in the 84th minute.

Former England youth international Jordon Ibe came off the bench in the 79th minute of Bournemouth’s 2-2 draw with Stoke City at the Vitality Stadium. It was his first Premier League appearance for the Cherries since he featured against Chelsea on April 8.

Over to Turf Moor. A hamstring injury prevented Wales international Hal Robson-Kanu from travelling with the West Brom squad to Burnley. The Baggies played out a 2-2 draw with The Clarets without him.

Already relegated Sunderland shocked Hull City 2-0 at the KCOM Stadium. Victor Anichebe put in a solid 90-minute shift for the Black Cats and entered the referee’s book in the closing minutes.

Young strikers Josh Maja and Joel Asoro were not in included in Sunderland’s 18-man squad. Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi celebrated his 20th appearance for soon-to-be deposed champions Leicester City with a goal in their 3-0 rout of Watford at the King Power Stadium.

The number 25 opened the scoring in the 38th minute when he smashed it in from close range after Capoue failed to clear a corner.

While Ndidi and Hornets Italian-Nigerian striker Stefano Okaka logged 90 minutes each, Isaac Success and Ahmed Musa watched proceedings from the bench for the entirety of the game.

In the late kickoff, Ross Barkley and Ademola Lookman both start on the bench for Everton against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

On Friday, Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 to West Ham United. England star Dele Alli started and logged 90 minutes for the visitors, teammate Josh Onomah was not in the 18-man squad, while injured Hammers defender Angelo Ogbonna is out for the season.

